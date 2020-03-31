TODAY |

Employers urged to act in good faith, support employees affected by coronavirus lockdown

Source:  1 NEWS

Employers are being urged to act in good faith when it comes to looking after their employees during the coronavirus lockdown period.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo discussed some concerns from workers. Source: Breakfast

The plea comes after reports of some essential companies not paying staff correctly and withholding their wage subsidy scheme.

Equal Employment Opportunities Commissioner Saunoamaali'i Dr Karanina Sumeo told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning most employers were doing the right thing, but there had been concerns, particularly around redundancies.

"People aren't clear about how those are issued out, why them?" Dr Sumeo said.

"If you are a disabled worker, if you an are an older worker, if you're a woman, in some circumstances, there's a fear that you might be discriminated against.

"So what we've called for is good will in good times and bad times, but now especially this time.

"We need to exercise good will to our workers and also we need to support them. This is a time when our essential workers - cleaners, caregivers, transport and security - in those sectors there's a heavy concentration of women, a heavy concentration of Māori and Pacific workers - our low paid workers."

Dr Sumeo said it was good for those who belonged to a union because if there was ever a time to have that added support it was now.

She said those in low paid jobs were desperate for work, but it means that if they are working in places like a supermarket their lives are at stake amid the outbreak.

"If we think about who's at work, they are already vulnerable," she said, talking about raising the living wage and closing the ethnic pay gap.

"Let's pay attention to these people now."

New Zealand
Employment
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:55
New Zealand could see 8000-14,000 coronavirus deaths if lockdown strategy fails, expert warns
2
Police Commissioner urges all Kiwis to follow coronavirus lockdown rules 'to really make a difference'
3
Coronavirus testing tent stolen in Auckland
4
Coronavirus update: New Zealand cases region-by-region for March 29
5
Customers angry after My Food Bag fails to deliver amid coronavirus lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
03:20

TVNZ reporter gets creative during lockdown by turning recycle bin contents into useful items

Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Health Minister to present at special coronavirus select committee
04:11

Police Commissioner urges all Kiwis to follow coronavirus lockdown rules 'to really make a difference'

Coronavirus testing tent stolen in Auckland