Emergency services kept on toes as NZ enters new year

New Zealand is one of the few countries in the world to have New Year's celebrations go ahead as normal, but it meant emergency services were kept on their toes overnight.

Between the peak times of 10pm and 3am, St John staff attended more than 360 emergencies - more than double the typical number received on a normal night and up 8 per cent on last year's New Year celebrations.

Auckland Central partygoers were the worst offenders, with 20 incidents reported directly to ambulance staff, followed by Whangamatā where a rowdy group of teenagers clashed with police, damaged property and were injured by flying bottles.

A main street in Auckland also had to partially close after a person was hit by a car and rushed to hospital with critical injuries.

Labroye Tauevihi of Dr Rudi's Bar in Auckland said there were a lot more people out than he expected.

But there was a strong police presence around the country.

"Just a few people over indulging, a bit of disorder, a few fights but they've been resolved pretty quickly," Western Bay of Plenty police inspector Zane Smith said.