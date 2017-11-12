Emergency Mobile Alert system to send loud sound to NZ cellphones in Sunday test

An estimated two million New Zealand mobile phones will make a loud, penetrating sound on Sunday evening when the country's new Emergency Mobile Alert system is given a nationwide test.

A preview of how the emergency mobile message will look on an iPhone. Source: Civil Defence

The new system is being implemented by the Ministry of Civil Defence & Emergency Management to help the public swiftly take action to stay safe in an emergency.

It's undergoing a nationwide live test on Sunday between 6pm and 7pm.

Those people whose mobile phones are capable of receiving the alerts can expect to hear a loud, penetrating sound, and a notification will display.

The ministry says it's expected that around one third of phones, estimated at around two million, will be able to receive the alerts, and this number will rise as people replace their devices over time.

"The last year has shown us how important fast and reliable information is when emergencies strike," said the ministry's director Sarah Stuart-Black.

"Emergency Mobile Alert is a vital new information channel that will give us another string to our bow when it comes to alerting people if their life, health or property is in danger."

There’s no need to sign up or download an app - all you need is a mobile phone that is capable of receiving Emergency Mobile Alerts, and a network signal, she said.

The alerts can also be targeted to affected areas, so you will only get them if the emergency is in your area.

A nationwide campaign encouraging people to 'Stop doing what you’re doing' when they receive the alerts will be launched on televion and radio after the live test.

You can check whether your phone is capable of receiving the alerts at Civil Defence.