Embattled MP Andrew Falloon resigns, effective immediately

Embattled National Party MP Andrew Falloon has resigned from politics, effective immediately.

Breakfast has been told that the changing explanations caused further alarm bells among the party’s senior staff. Source: Breakfast

Yesterday the Rangitata MP announced he wouldn't be standing at the general election. 

It was later revealed he had admitted sending a pornographic image to a 19-year-old woman, according to National leader Judith Collins.

Today Mr Falloon confirmed he's resigning from Parliament altogether, effective immediately, a party spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS this morning.

The first-term MP announced yesterday he wouldn’t run again but remains in office. Source: Breakfast

His resignation comes shortly after Ms Collins said she wanted him to leave Parliament today, rather than remaining as an MP until the election.

A source told 1 NEWS his explanations over the image were inconsistent and continued to change, setting off alarm bells among the party's senior leadership and senior staff.

Yesterday Mr Falloon announced he was resigning from politics at the election and wouldn't stand for the party again, with statements from him and Ms Collins citing significant mental health issues.

Leader Judith Collins says the party was advised of an issue relating to Mr Falloon on July 17. Source: 1 NEWS

After a confrontation with his leader yesterday, Mr Falloon flew back to his home and was picked up from the airport by a colleague, Ms Collins says.

Ms Collins says he knew the 19-year-old woman in a "professional sense", telling Breakfast the image was "of a female and of a pornographic sense".

