Elton John tickets, racetrack laps and a used car — MPs' gifts, investments and properties revealed

The list of MPs' interests and investments is out — showing how many properties New Zealand's parliamentarians own, free tickets they have been given and which providers their retirement savings are with.

The Beehive, New Zealand's Parliament. Source: istock.com

Gifted Elton John concert tickets went to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, as well as Labour colleague Stuart Nash and National's Andrew Bayly, Paul Goldsmith, Melissa Lee, Simon O'Connor and Erica Stanford.

Ardern went on February 16 last year, during which Sir Elton had to cut the night short after he lost his voice due to pneumonia.

She was also gifted a Christmas hamper by the ambassador of Cuba, tickets to the Bledisloe Cup match in October and for the New Zealand v India cricket match in February 2020.

Ardern was loaned items by fashion designer Juliette Hogan and jewellery brand Zoe and Morgan.

National's Judith Collins was gifted a coat and jacket from Trelise Cooper, a helicopter flight, skincare from Antipodes and Gibbston Valley Wine.

MPs are required to disclose their financial interests, such as debts owed, gifts received and interests in trusts.

Property disclosed included residential, investment, farms and land.

National's Todd McClay owns a family home in Belgium, Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall owns a home in the Maldives and Police Minister Poto Williams owns blocks of land in the Cook Islands.

Many MPs were gifted sport tickets, with Sport and Finance Minister Grant Robertson given tickets to nine games — three each of cricket, rugby and netball.

Labour's Vanushi Walters was gifted a secondhand car, National's Erica Standford was given Black Sticks tickets and ACT's David Seymour was given 'laps' at the Hampton Downs motorsport complex.

Three MPs declared student loans: Labour's Dr Gaurav Sharma and Naisi Chen, as well as ACT's Dr James McDowall.

Green Party's Chlöe Swarbrick was paid for writing a column in the NZ Herald, which was donated to Rainbow Youth — tweeting she then "forfeited it when negotiating to get it out from behind paywall".