Eleven Hells Angels members arrested over assaults outside Rotorua bar

Eleven Hells Angels gang members have been arrested following the alleged assaults of 14 members of the public last month.

File image: Man sporting Hells Angels gang patch. Source: istock.com

Detective sergeant Caroline Wharton of Rotorua Police said search warrants were carried out this morning in Waitematā and Whanganui.

It was in relation to an incident on May 22 outside a bar on Arawa St.

Fourteen members of the public were assaulted, with two suffering serious injuries.

The arrested men, all Hells Angels gang members aged between 27 to 57, are facing a range of charges, including rioting, wounding with intent, and assault with intent.

"This was a frightening attack on innocent members of our community," Wharton said.



"The arrests today send a clear message that police is committed to holding these offenders to account.



"Police would like to thank the public for information provided following an appeal after the 22 May incident."