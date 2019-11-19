Electoral Commission receives complaint over NZ First Foundation

The Electoral Commission has received a complaint about the New Zealand First Foundation and will be seeking further information following reports this morning alleging the Electoral Act may have been breached.

The Dominion Post reported political donations may have been held by the New Zealand First Foundation - but NZ First leader Winston Peters says the record will be set straight this afternoon when a statement is to be released.

"In the meantime, I'm not making any comment," he told media this morning.

"For 27 years we've obeyed electoral law of this country - we've never deviated. The last time there were allegations like this was in 2008. There were three inquiries - the Serious Fraud Office, the police and Electoral Commission. They all found us to be exonerated.

"We're not going to have this again."

A spokesperson from the Electoral Commission said the agency will be seeking further information from New Zealand First and the New Zealand First Foundation.

"We have had one complaint that is based on today’s media reports," a spokesperson for the Electoral Commission said in a statement. "The documents referred to in the media have not been shown to the Electoral Commission.