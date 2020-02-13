Election 2020: First 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll of the year shows tight race ahead

National and ACT appear to have just enough support that they could form a government if the election was held today, according to the first 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll of the year, which was released today.
But the lead is narrow, indicating it will be a tight race leading up to the September general election. Winston Peters could again be the deciding factor, if New Zealand First can pass the five per cent threshold.
Watch the video above for analysis from 1 NEWS politics editor Jessica Mutch McKay about what the poll could mean for Parliament's power balance.