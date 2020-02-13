TODAY |

Election 2020: First 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll of the year shows tight race ahead

Source:  1 NEWS

National and ACT appear to have just enough support that they could form a government if the election was held today, according to the first 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll of the year, which was released today. 

It shows National with just enough to scrape in, but Winston Peters could be the deciding factor. Source: 1 NEWS

But the lead is narrow, indicating it will be a tight race leading up to the September general election. Winston Peters could again be the deciding factor, if New Zealand First can pass the five per cent threshold. 

