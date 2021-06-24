Elderly woman assaulted twice in Auckland mall carpark

Police are appealing to the public to help assist an investigation after a 69-year-old woman was assaulted twice yesterday at Lynnmall in West Auckland.

This man is wanted over the assault. Source: 1 NEWS

The incident happened at about 10.30am, while the woman was parking her vehicle in the ground level car park.

A man unknown to her assaulted her, took her cell phone and attempted to steal her vehicle.

Police say the victim fought back, resulting in the offender exiting the vehicle before attacking her a second time.

During the incident, a member of the public disturbed the offender who quickly fled the scene on foot with the victim’s cell phone.

The victim required medical treatment for her injuries.

Detective senior sergeant Mike Frost says police are releasing images of a male who police want to speak with in relation to this incident:

“The victim in this matter is naturally very shaken by what has happened to her, and we want to identify the person responsible as soon as possible so we can ensure they do not attack anyone else,” Frost said.

“It’s unacceptable that a member of our community, who was simply going about her daily business, should have been attacked like this and it is a priority for police to find the offender and hold them accountable for their actions.”



“We urge anyone who knows who the man pictured is, to contact your local Police station or call 105 quoting file number: 210623/9194.”

Alternatively, you can send police a message on Facebook or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.