Elderly man dies on Tongariro Crossing

An elderly man has died at popular central North Island tourist spot the Tongariro Crossing this afternoon.

Tongariro Alpine Crossing Source: Getty

Police told 1 NEWS they were called to Tongariro National Park in Ruapehu about 12.15pm.

Today's death comes after the death of a female tourist on the Crossing in October following which safety experts expressed concerns about people entering the area who lack experience or are not well prepared.

A rāhui, a physical and spiritual protection mechanism which sets a temporary prohibition around the rāhui area, has been placed on the Tongariro Crossing today following a death, the Department of Conservation said in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro and Ngati Tūwharetoa acknowledge the recent death of an elderly gentleman in Tongariro National Park," the statement said.

"With the support of DOC, NZ Police and LandSAR, a rāhui has been placed on the Tongariro Alpine Crossing for three days from today Friday 10 January 2020 and will be lifted at sunrise on Monday 13 January 2020."

