Eight people arrested after police break up Christchurch party during Level 3 lockdown

Police are cracking down on illegal partying during Alert Level 3, arresting eight people in Christchurch last night at one event.
Police say they were alerted to a gathering at an address in St Martins last night.
When they arrived, they arrested "a number of people" for breaching the Level 3 lockdown restrictions.
Eight people have been charged with obstructing a medical officer of health, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.
"Others were spoken to and reminded of the restrictions in place."
It comes after Finance Minister Grant Robertson warned the public against having a party this weekend.
"Don't be an idiot, stick to your bubble," he said.
Until now, lockdown breaches have been referred to 105 - the police non-emergency number - or an online reporting system.
Today police said they will "respond to emergency calls about large gatherings".
"Alert Level 3 is not a license for people to host parties, or gatherings with people outside your bubble network," the spokesperson says.