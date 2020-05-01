Eight people arrested after police break up Christchurch party during Level 3 lockdown

Police are cracking down on illegal partying during Alert Level 3, arresting eight people in Christchurch last night at one event.

Police say they were alerted to a gathering at an address in St Martins last night.

When they arrived, they arrested "a number of people" for breaching the Level 3 lockdown restrictions.

Eight people have been charged with obstructing a medical officer of health, a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS today.

"Others were spoken to and reminded of the restrictions in place."

It comes after Finance Minister Grant Robertson warned the public against having a party this weekend.

"Don't be an idiot, stick to your bubble," he said.

Until now, lockdown breaches have been referred to 105 - the police non-emergency number - or an online reporting system.

Today police said they will "respond to emergency calls about large gatherings".