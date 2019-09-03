Educators concerned with proposal that NCEA tests for children as young as 10 will replace National Standards

The Ministry of Education's proposal to introduce NCEA testing to students as young as 10 years old in the hopes of lifting literacy and numeracy levels has come under fire from those on the front line.

Primary and intermediate educators are concerned by the idea of testing children so young, especially after the Government abolished National Standards to take the pressure off testing students in 2017.

Newlands Intermediate principal Angela Lowe told TVNZ 1's Breakfast today they hadn't been consulted at all.

"We had no idea at all, in fact, that this was even in the pipeline until we saw it on the Tomorrow's Schools review document, at that point we initiated a discussion with the Ministry of Education.

"I suppose we're opposed to it and we're not very supportive of it - put it that way. We don't think that it's a good time to be starting high-stakes testing on our students. They're 11 and there's plenty of time for them to get really serious about this stuff.

"To be honest we've only just got rid of National Standards and we've got a funny feeling that this might very well replace it."

Ms Lowe, who is also an executive member of the New Zealand Association of Intermediate and Middle Schools, said she doesn't believe testing them would address the concerns over low numeracy and literacy levels.

"They're better off to wait, enjoy their curriculum, enjoy their learning at Year 7 and 8, have a little bit of fun, engage in their learning, make it student-led, student-centred, develop a really good learning disposition, and then be ready to take part in more serious stuff in Years 9, 10, 11, 12."

Ms Lowe also said it wasn't clear if it would be imposed on schools and students, but said after meeting with the Ministry of Education she got the impression it was going to be optional.

"For many of our members in intermediates and middle schools, we'll probably all make our own individual decisions but there's no compliance with it."

However, she added that after talking with a secondary school educator about if some students had already completed the NCEA test and others hadn't, she was asked "what are we going to do with them if you've already done it?"