Education initiative that aims to tackle racism, help Māori learners gets $42 million Government cash injection

New Government investment in education will tackle racism in the hopes to raise the potential of Māori learners.

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis today announced the $42 million funding over three years into a new initiative called Te Hurihanganui, that will address racism and bias across the system and support whānau to better engage in learning.

The new initiative builds on the existing Te Kotahitanga programme.

"The education system has underserved Māori learners," Mr Davis says. "We receive consistent feedback that Māori students and their whānau experience racism and bias in schools, impacting on their achievement. Feedback supported by evidence.

"Te Hurihanganui will boost the capability of the education workforce to better support Māori achievement, and transform the learning experiences of Māori students.

"The Wellbeing Budget is about taking on long-term challenges and we are committed to improving the outcomes and experience for Māori kids and their whānau."

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis. Source: 1 NEWS

Last year, the Ministry of Education worked with a team of experts, chaired by Professor Mere Berryman, to develop Te Hurihanganui.

Through the work, it was decided to not simply restart Te Kotahitanga as it was, but to develop an evidence-based approach focused on what works for Māori learners and their whānau.

"There are two critical factors in supporting Māori learners: high quality teaching that reflects culture and identity, and strong engagement from whānau and the wider community," Mr Davis says. "This initiative addresses both of these factors.

"We will work with schools, whānau and communities at the same time - supporting communities to build strong relationships with schools, and supporting schools to strengthen their daily practice to ensure our system supports Māori success."