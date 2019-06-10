TODAY |

Education initiative that aims to tackle racism, help Māori learners gets $42 million Government cash injection

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Education

New Government investment in education will tackle racism in the hopes to raise the potential of Māori learners.

Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis today announced the $42 million funding over three years into a new initiative called Te Hurihanganui, that will address racism and bias across the system and support whānau to better engage in learning.

The new initiative builds on the existing Te Kotahitanga programme.

"The education system has underserved Māori learners," Mr Davis says. "We receive consistent feedback that Māori students and their whānau experience racism and bias in schools, impacting on their achievement. Feedback supported by evidence.

"Te Hurihanganui will boost the capability of the education workforce to better support Māori achievement, and transform the learning experiences of Māori students.

"The Wellbeing Budget is about taking on long-term challenges and we are committed to improving the outcomes and experience for Māori kids and their whānau."

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis
Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis. Source: 1 NEWS

Last year, the Ministry of Education worked with a team of experts, chaired by Professor Mere Berryman, to develop Te Hurihanganui.

Through the work, it was decided to not simply restart Te Kotahitanga as it was, but to develop an evidence-based approach focused on what works for Māori learners and their whānau.

"There are two critical factors in supporting Māori learners: high quality teaching that reflects culture and identity, and strong engagement from whānau and the wider community," Mr Davis says. "This initiative addresses both of these factors.

"We will work with schools, whānau and communities at the same time - supporting communities to build strong relationships with schools, and supporting schools to strengthen their daily practice to ensure our system supports Māori success."

Te Hurihanganui will be tested in six communities over three years. Detailed implementation planning will start later this year in partnership with the participating communities.

Maori woman in meeting (file picture).
File picture. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Details of hush money paid out to parliamentary staffers revealed
2
Aaron Finch had a few choice words he needed to get off his chest during the 36 run loss.
Australian captain leaves pitch fuming after poor running with David Warner leads to run out in World Cup loss to India
3
Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
4
Players clash after punches are thrown in the Rabbitohs v Knights game.
Wild NRL brawl sees four players sin-binned as haymakers, headbutts thrown in Knights' win over Bunnies
5
Our political editor gives her thoughts after the June 9 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
Despite Collins polling higher as preferred PM, Bridges is safe as National leader for now - Jessica Mutch McKay
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:12
Our political editor gives her thoughts after the June 9 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

Despite Collins polling higher as preferred PM, Bridges is safe as National leader for now - Jessica Mutch McKay
06:52
The chairman of Te Uepū pai i te Ora says the findings of a new report are “unsurprising”.

Justice system 'getting it really wrong' with its treatment of Māori, says expert
04:56
Asthma and Respiratory Foundation chief executive Letitia O’Dwyer joined Breakfast to discuss the alternative to smoking.

Questions raised about information on Minstry of Health's vaping website by Asthma and Respiratory Foundation

Man arrested after three Christchurch businesses hit by armed robbers within an hour