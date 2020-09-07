Early morning fires at two Christchurch churches being investigated

Two churches in Christchurch have been hit by fire this morning.

Firefighters were called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Burwood just after 3am. The building was well-ablaze.

Meanwhile, other fire crews were called to a small fire in a back room at that Cardboard Cathedral.

Firefighters attended just after 3.30am and the blaze was extinguished quickly.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it was unusual to have two church fires within half an hour of one another.