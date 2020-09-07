TODAY |

Early morning fires at two Christchurch churches being investigated

Source:  1 NEWS

Two churches in Christchurch have been hit by fire this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fire crews attended the Jehovah’s Witness church in Burwood and the Cardboard Cathedral. Source: Breakfast

Firefighters were called to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Burwood just after 3am. The building was well-ablaze.

Meanwhile, other fire crews were called to a small fire in a back room at that Cardboard Cathedral.

Firefighters attended just after 3.30am and the blaze was extinguished quickly.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said it was unusual to have two church fires within half an hour of one another.

A fire investigator will attend both scenes and police has been notified.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
12:14
Daughter of pair murdered in their Waikato home believes released killer could be a threat to her
2
Six months of Covid: 'When I get out of a chair, I look like an 85-year-old'
3
Early morning fires at two Christchurch churches being investigated
4
Watch: Family ecstatic as Tupou Vaa'i fights back tears after he's named in All Blacks sqaud
5
'Not lockdowns' - Controversial epidemiologist calls for end to ‘irrational’ Covid-19 elimination strategy
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:57

Hotel giant apologises to Kiwi whose personal details were wrongly used
02:25

Some Kiwis finding new income source via ‘DIY X-rated’ website
02:07

Surge of homes being sold without buyers seeing the property

Vote Compass: Exclusive numbers reveal strong support for level extension