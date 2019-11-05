Early learning to get $321m in Budget including a pay increase for some ECE teachers

Government is putting $321 million into early learning in this years' Budget.

Source: Breakfast

That includes:

- $151.1m for minimum ECE teacher pay increase

- Rate subsidy increase of early learning services is $122.7m

- $36.2m for improvement in home-based early learning services

- $3.1 million over four years for playcentres

- $7.8 for early childhood education services to meet quality and safety standards

Almost $151 million will go into early learning services to increase the pay of an estimated 17,000 early childhood education (ECE) teachers.

The pre-Budget announcement by Education Minister Chris Hipkins will bring the minimum pay for ECE teachers up to $49,862 on July 1, from between $45,491 to $46,832.

It brings their pay in line with kindergarten teachers.

"This funding boost goes some way towards levelling the playing field for ECE centres looking to employ qualified teachers but I do acknowledge that fully closing the gap between education and care services and kindergartens will be a challenge to be addressed over a number of Budgets," Mr Hipkins said.

Education and care services will get a subsidy to their rates, costing $123m over four years.

Home-based early learning services will get $36m.

"Home-based early childhood education has been the fastest growing part of the early learning sector," Mr Hipkins said.

Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin also announced $3 million for playcentres.