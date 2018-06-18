Dunedin man unwittingly rents house to 14-year-old on Airbnb, who trashes it in 'out of control underage party'

A Dunedin man has unwittingly rented his house to a 14-year-old on Airbnb, who then proceeded to throw an "out-of-control underage party" that ended with the police being called, and vomit and booze strewn across the walls.

File picture. Source: istock.com

Airbnb operator Jeremy Craw was forced to call the police after 100 teenagers held a boozy party at his Kaikorai property last Saturday, the Otago Daily Times reported.

He called the police after a neighbour notified him shortly before 8pm of the wild underage party, made up of 14 to 15 year-olds.

Mr Craw said he had a number of queries following the ordeal.

"My big question is how does a 14-year-old book an Airbnb property," Mr Craw said.

"And how did they get hold of that much booze?"

Mr Craw said the party was shut down by police about 8.30pm, but glass at nearby Balmacewen Intermediate School found the next day, implied it had been continued there.

The property was not damaged Mr Craw said, but it would need to be professionally cleaned - and he has complained to Airbnb about the incident.

Despite the trouble caused, Mr Craw was willing to admit the 14-year-old's deceptive organisation was "ingenious".

Mr Craw said, even the police told him the teenage involved "should go into events management".

An Airbnb spokesman said via email on Sunday afternoon they were investigating the incident, but they had no explanation how a 14-year-old was able to book through their site.

"There have been over 300 million guest arrivals in Airbnb listings to date and negative incidents are extremely rare," the spokesperson said.

"We have permanently banned this guest from our platform, are fully supporting our host while we investigate, and will provide law enforcement our full support."