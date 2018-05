A 39-year-old Dunedin man is due to appear in court this morning after allegedly stabbing someone at a house yesterday afternoon.



Police were called to the address just before 4pm. (file photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to a house on Graham Street just before 4pm and arrested the alleged offender for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The victim was taken to hospital in an ambulance.