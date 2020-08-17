Dunedin boy blows missing Lego piece out of his nose after nearly two years

A bizarre medical style mystery was finally resolved over the weekend.

When now seven-year-old Dunedin boy Sameer Anwar was five he told his parents he'd gotten some Lego stuck up his nose by "sniffing it up".

His parents Afshan and Mudassir had a look, the doctor looked and no one could find it.

Everyone assumed the incident hadn't happened as told, or it had magically disappeared.

"The doctor said he couldn't see it, so we were pretty confident he hadn't actually sniffed it in, or it had passed down to his tummy," Sameer's dad Mudassir said.

Then this weekend, almost two years later it reappeared.

Sameer told Seven Sharp he felt something itchy, blew his nose and out came the Lego.

A medical mishap which will go down in Otago history as the case of the magical Lego hand.