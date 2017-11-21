Drugs, cash, ammunition seized as six arrested in Marlborough

Six people have been arrested in a police sting on organised drug dealing in Marlborough in which police seized drugs, cash and ammunition.

The six arrested are an unemployed 48-year-old male, an unemployed 26-year old female, a 28-year old mother, a 22-year old male dairy worker, a 28-year old male builder and a 37-year old male glazier.

Police say a range of charges have been filed including supplying methamphetamine, conspiring to supply methamphetamine, receiving stolen property and possession of an offensive weapon.

The Armed Offenders Squad were used during the operation.

A small quantity of both methamphetamine and cannabis has been recovered along with $3500 cash, ammunition, a $2500 rifle scope and $12000 a specialist copper detector used in the electrical industry.