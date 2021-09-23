TODAY |

Drugs and cash seized at two Christchurch properties

Source:  1 NEWS

Methamphetamine and more than $400 in cash has been seized by police after two Christchurch properties were searched early on Wednesday morning.

Some of the more than $400 cash seized by Canterbury Police after two search warrants were carried out on September 22. Source: NZ Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant said the properties in Burwood and Northcote were searched as part of an operation targeting the alleged dealing of the drug in Canterbury. 

Two people were arrested as a result — a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman.

The man has been charged with four counts of supplying methamphetamine.

Meanwhile, the woman has been charged with 14 counts of offering to supply methamphetamine, nine counts of supplying methamphetamine, one charge of supplying cocaine, one charge of offering to supply cocaine, one charge of possession of methamphetamine and three counts of failing to carry out obligations of a computer search.

Both the man and the woman were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

"Canterbury Police remain focused on targeting those causing harm to our community, and we believe the termination of this operation, and its flow-on effects, will result in a disruption of the supply of these drugs across the district," Farrant said. 

"We encourage anyone with concerns or information about suspected drug dealing in their community to contact 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

"As this matter is now before the courts, police have no further comment."

