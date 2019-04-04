Driver charged after allegedly driving drunk with baby in front seat

A driver has been charged after allegedly driving dangerously while drunk with a infant in the front of their vehicle.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police were alerted to a vehicle being driven erratically just north of the Waikato town of Tirau by members of the public late last week.

The vehicle was seen continually crossing the centreline, going onto grass verges and having numerous near-misses as it travelled north of Tirau.

After a member of the public called police the vehicle was stopped on the Waikato Expressway near Tamahere.

Police found an infant in a car seat on the front passenger seat.

Police say when they breathtested the driver they were found to be more than three times over the legal limit.

Police say the driver travelled from Turangi and was on an interlock licence but there was no interlock in the car.

The driver has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol, breach of interlock licence, driving dangerously and ill-treatment/neglect of a child under 18.

The vehicle they were driving has also been impounded.