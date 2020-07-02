TODAY |

Drifting championship to be New Zealand's first indoor motorsport event

Source:  1 NEWS

Cars will be tearing it up indoors at the Valvoline D1NZ National Drifting Championship in Auckland this weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s billed as NZ’s first indoor motorsport event. Source: Seven Sharp

Held at the ASB Showgrounds, it’s billed as NZ’s first indoor motorsport event.

The hi-tech event is set to feature 200 lights, with flames and smoke effects lighting up a custom course throughout the three halls inside ASB Showgrounds.

According to the events official website: "Drivers will drift through, under, and around obstacles not seen in a D1NZ event setup before."

An extra warning has also been posted to the petrolheads in attendance.

"This event will be LOUD and have smoke fumes in a confined space over the three halls. Fans will have the option of two viewing areas in each hall, including a bar with live TVs to escape the noise."

Adding to the noise will be a live DJ after the event for attendees to enjoy.

However, getting a ticket will be first come, first serve, with live attendance limited to 500.

The Saturday event will be broadcast live on SKY Sports for those that are interested and can't get a ticket.

Seven Sharp's resident motorsport fan Michael Holland went to check out preparations for the event in the video above.


New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Hair weaves thought to be made of human hair from Chinese prison camps seized in New York
2
Warriors player returning to New Zealand after pregnant wife in car crash
3
'He's got me there' – Winston Peters, Gerry Brownlee trade zingers in the House over shovel ready projects
4
Beleaguered David Clark resigns as Minister of Health, says he was a 'distraction'
5
Large number of police at Gloriavale investigating alleged sexual abuse
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Art and Matilda Green remove podcast episode starring controversial Australian Pete Evans
01:59

Virtual reality helping Invercargill nursing students to study Covid-19
00:28

New report confirms Wellington war memorial's bells pose 'significant risk' in quake
02:01

Over 7000 Kiwis sign up to go sober as Covid-19 prompts 'Dry-ish' July rebrand