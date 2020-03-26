Dr Siouxsie Wiles ‘absolutely gutted’ to see Black Lives Matter protesters not take Covid-19 precautions

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles says she was “absolutely gutted” to see protesters at the Black Lives Matter marches today not taking Covid-19 precautions.
Source: Breakfast
The Auckland microbiologist wrote on Twitter that anyone who attended should self-isolate for 14 days.
“The last thing any of us want is to see a surge in cases,” she wrote.
Prior to the marches, Dr Wiles offered some advice for those planning to attend the marches, saying that people who felt “even slightly unwell” shouldn’t attend.