Dr Siouxsie Wiles ‘absolutely gutted’ to see Black Lives Matter protesters not take Covid-19 precautions

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles says she was “absolutely gutted” to see protesters at the Black Lives Matter marches today not taking Covid-19 precautions.

The Auckland microbiologist wrote on Twitter that anyone who attended should self-isolate for 14 days.

Thousands gather in Auckland for Black Lives Matter solidarity march

“The last thing any of us want is to see a surge in cases,” she wrote.

Dr Siouxsie Wiles offers advice for attending NZ Black Lives Matter rallies amid Covid-19

Prior to the marches, Dr Wiles offered some advice for those planning to attend the marches, saying that people who felt “even slightly unwell” shouldn’t attend.

