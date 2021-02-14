Dr Bloomfield's message for NZ - 'It’s our together which will make the real difference'

Auckland is once again heading into lockdown following the emergence of three new Covid-19 cases in the community while the rest of the country will move to Level 2 at the same time - 11.59pm.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield gave this message to New Zealanders in a press release, following his appearance alongside Jacinda Ardern earlier this evening.

“This evening, I want to speak to the rest of New Zealand, as well as the people of South Auckland,” he said.

“It’s more important than ever that everyone around the country remains vigilant. If you wonder what you can do in this situation, and whether it will make a difference – the answer is, it does.

“If you feel unwell, please call Healthline and arrange to get a test.

“Please, keep up the mahi with the hand hygiene and cough and sneeze etiquettes we’re continuing to reinforce.

“Please, keep up with the Contact Tracer App, turn on Bluetooth and scan, scan, scan.

“There’s been a huge amount of work around these cases already today and there will be people in the public health response and elsewhere working into the night.

“But the health system can’t do it alone. It’s our “together” which will make the real difference.”