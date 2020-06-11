Dr Ashley Bloomfield to provide today's Covid-19 update in press conference at 1pm

Today's Covid-19 update will be provided by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at 1pm, the Ministry of Health says.

The press conference will be available to watch live on 1NEWS.co.nz and on the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

It comes after two cases were confirmed earlier this week - two women who had arrived from the UK and were granted an exemption to travel from Auckland to Wellington to be with a dying relative.

They weren't tested before leaving their isolation facility and were only diagnosed with Covid-19 after their arrival in Auckland.

Around 320 people have been identified as "close contacts" and are being tested and isolated - people who were on the same flight as them, and those staying in the same isolation facility.

Another person, a relative of theirs, has been staying with them in isolation in Wellington and is being tested.