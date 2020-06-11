TODAY |

Dr Ashley Bloomfield to provide today's Covid-19 update in press conference at 1pm

Source:  1 NEWS

Today's Covid-19 update will be provided by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at 1pm, the Ministry of Health says.

Source: 1 NEWS

The press conference will be available to watch live on 1NEWS.co.nz and on the 1 NEWS Facebook page.

It comes after two cases were confirmed earlier this week - two women who had arrived from the UK and were granted an exemption to travel from Auckland to Wellington to be with a dying relative.

They weren't tested before leaving their isolation facility and were only diagnosed with Covid-19 after their arrival in Auckland.

Around 320 people have been identified as "close contacts" and are being tested and isolated - people who were on the same flight as them, and those staying in the same isolation facility.

Another person, a relative of theirs, has been staying with them in isolation in Wellington and is being tested.

This article will be updated as details are revealed during this afternoon's press conference.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
