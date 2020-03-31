TODAY |

Dozens of staff at Queenstown hospital being tested for coronavirus after nurse contracts Covid-19

Source:  1 NEWS

Thirty-six staff at Queentown's Lakes District Hospital are being tested for coronavirus after a nurse contracted Covid-19.

The nurse did not directly care for two patients that had Covid-19 and were being treated at the hospital. Source: Breakfast

The Southern District Health Board says the nurse did not directly care for two patients who were being treated for the virus, and the public health team is trying to find out how they got it.

"We are aware of a number of cases in Queenstown likely due to community transmission and are exploring all possible ways of exposure for this nurse."

Dozens of staff are being tested as a precaution, and the hospital is being extensively cleaned.

All of the staff she has had close contact with are self-isolating for 14 days.

The hospital's emergency department remains open, and any patient that needs admission will be transferred. 

There have been 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the southern district, and one probably case.

