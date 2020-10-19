Dozens of firearms, meth and cannabis seized as police raid Auckland properties

Dozens of firearms and cannabis plants were seized as police raided two properties in Auckland last week.

Firearms seized after a police raid in Wairau Valley, Auckland, on Friday, October 16. Source: Supplied

The seized guns included military-style semi-automatic (MSSA) firearms, which were banned after the Christchurch shooting.

The properties in Wairau Valley, on Auckland's North Shore, were raided by police on Friday in relation to firearms and drug offending.

At one property, police say they found 25 firearms including "a large number" of MSSAs, a shotgun and a pistol.

Several boxes of ammunition and some methamphetamine was also seized.

At the second address, police say they found more ammo and more than 50 cannabis plants.

Two 54-year-old men have been arrested and charged after the raids, facing charges related to firearms and drugs.