TODAY |

Dozens of firearms, meth and cannabis seized as police raid Auckland properties

Source:  1 NEWS

Dozens of firearms and cannabis plants were seized as police raided two properties in Auckland last week.

Firearms seized after a police raid in Wairau Valley, Auckland, on Friday, October 16. Source: Supplied

The seized guns included military-style semi-automatic (MSSA) firearms, which were banned after the Christchurch shooting.

The properties in Wairau Valley, on Auckland's North Shore, were raided by police on Friday in relation to firearms and drug offending.

At one property, police say they found 25 firearms including "a large number" of MSSAs, a shotgun and a pistol.

Several boxes of ammunition and some methamphetamine was also seized.

At the second address, police say they found more ammo and more than 50 cannabis plants.

Two 54-year-old men have been arrested and charged after the raids, facing charges related to firearms and drugs.

One is due to appear in North Shore District Court later this week while the other is scheduled to appear early next month.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One person dead after van carrying seasonal workers from Samoa crashes with truck north of Napier
2
'Potentially life-threatening situation' - Blind boy left alone at bus stop after disability service failure
3
Police seek 'dangerous' man with multiple arrest warrants
4
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
5
The future of cash: RBNZ developing strategy to secure its use
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person dead after van carrying seasonal workers from Samoa crashes with truck north of Napier

The future of cash: RBNZ developing strategy to secure its use

Napier police seek owners of ornaments after cemetery targeted by grave robbers

Police seek 'dangerous' man with multiple arrest warrants