Downed power lines block SH1 north of Wellington after truck hits wires

Downed power lines are blocking some lanes of State Highway 1 south of Otaki, after a large wide load vehicle collected some wires over the motorway this afternoon.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle.

The power lines may be blocking some SH1 passing lanes near Te Horo, 65 kilometres north of Wellington.

A large wide load vehicle and some pilot vehicles are also obstructing the SH1 passing lanes.

Police said in a statement they were on their way to the scene to ensure the area is blocked off while they wait for the services to attend.

Motorists are advised to be wary of traffic backing up and lines across the road near the scene. 

