Downed power lines block SH1 north of Wellington after truck hits wires

Downed power lines are blocking some lanes of State Highway 1 south of Otaki, after a large wide load vehicle collected some wires over the motorway this afternoon.

A road closure sign in front of a Police vehicle. Source: 1 NEWS

The power lines may be blocking some SH1 passing lanes near Te Horo, 65 kilometres north of Wellington.

A large wide load vehicle and some pilot vehicles are also obstructing the SH1 passing lanes.

Police said in a statement they were on their way to the scene to ensure the area is blocked off while they wait for the services to attend.