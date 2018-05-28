 

Double-fatal crash: Eyewitness video shows police car pursuing blue Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North

A motorist has filmed part of the final minutes of a police pursuit in Palmerston North today that ended with the fleeing 15-year-old male driver crash the car, resulting in his death and the death of a 12-year-old girl.

A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.
Source: Supplied

The video, provided to 1 NEWS, shows a blue Subaru pass the motorist who's parked up on the side of the road. Moment's later a police car with sirens on passes, pursuing the car.

The motorist then starts following the police car. He drives for about two minutes before he reaches the accident scene - the Subaru having gone off the road and ended up in a ditch.

Earlier today police said police said at 1.30pm the 15-year-old driver of a vehicle wanted for breaching his bail conditions failed to stop for them on Monrad Street in Palmerston North.

After failing to stop they say the vehicle travelled onto Pioneer Highway before crashing into a power pole at the intersection of Pioneer Highway and Shirriffs Road.

A second young woman was the rear seat passenger in the vehicle and has serious injuries.

Source: 1 NEWS

Speaking at a press conference today, Central District Commander Superintendent Sue Schwalger talked about the difficult nature of the incident for police.

"Our staff always assess the risk of whether or not to pursue a driver who fails to stop for Police, and continue to monitor risk factors throughout.

"We take these decisions very seriously, and need to maintain a balance between ensuring public safety, and upholding the law.

"The last thing any Police officer wants to have happen when they are on shift is for any incident to end in a fatality, these incidents are devastating for all those involved.

"The officer involved is receiving support," Ms Schwalger said.

Police say a number of investigations will now commence – a Serious Crash Unit investigation and an internal Police investigation.

The pursuit involved a single patrol car.

