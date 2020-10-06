'Don't disrespect Samoa' – Collins fires up at Ardern as they debate NZ and Pacific's Covid-19 response

National leader Judith Collins claimed Labour leader Jacinda Ardern was being disrespectful to Samoa over its Covid-19 response during a fiery exchange at the Press Leaders Debate tonight.

It came after Ardern said it was "factually incorrect" that Samoa went harder and earlier against Covid-19 a month earlier than New Zealand did at the beginning of the pandemic.

The exchange began with Collins suggesting the Government had been slow to act on Covid-19.

"It took another month for the borders to be closed after National asked for it," she said.

"At the time we were asking for this and talking about Covid-19, we were told we were scaremongering in Parliament and all we needed to be doing was think about hygiene and sneezing into our elbows.

"We raised those questions there and issues about masks and what was going to happen as we saw what was happening in Wuhan, China and actually we didn’t go hard and early, Samoa went hard and early, a month earlier than us."

"That is factually incorrect," Ardern interjected, which drew an angry response from Collins.

"It did so, and actually don’t disrespect Samoa, they kept it out, they kept Covid-19 out and they kept it out and they test anyone who wants to go on a plane there," she said to a mix of jeers and applause from the crowd in Christchurch.

"I don’t take kindly to people disrespecting the hard work of the Samoans who also had to deal with a measles epidemic."

Ardern then responded, talking about the relationship New Zealand has with Samoa and criticising what she says was National's response to the pandemic.

"When it comes to our Pacific neighbours we have worked hand in glove with them as a region, and the point I wanted to make is what I am hearing from Judith tonight is directly contrary to their criticism that we should have opened the borders to Australia and China and lifted our restrictions early."

"We have been criticised by National at every step of our response and you can’t afford to change that response every five minutes if you look back, every National leader has been wrong on the issue."

Collins denied this and said she didn't want to get into who said what and when.

Fact Check:

Samoa did introduce a number of measures to try and limit the spread of Covid-19 early in the pandemic, such as banning all cruise ships from entering the country on February 22 and announcing travel restrictions on air travel from February 29.

However, the Pacific Island country only announced a state of emergency on March 20, when it closed its borders to all but returning citizens.