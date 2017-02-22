Domino's Pizza first-half profits rise by 30 per cent

Domino's Pizza has lifted its first-half net profit 29.8 per cent to $72.45 million, driven by strong online and delivery sales and 85 new store openings globally, with a increased interim dividend also set to hit shareholders' pockets.

Pineapple on pizza Source: Flickr: Big Yay

The company's Australia and New Zealand arm lifted revenue from continuing operations by NZ$143.53 million to $359 million for the six-month period to December 29, with global revenue rising to $948.18 million from $734.93 million a year ago.

Global food sales increased by $158.40 million to $1.65 billion, up 10.6 per cent on the prior year, and 4.1 per cent growth on a same store sales basis.

International operations performance was supported by a record number of new store openings across the group, 85 stores, led by 42 new stores in Japan and 12 in France.

The local arm did however pay NZD$1.15 million in legal fees after former employees launched a class action alleging they were deliberately underpaid.