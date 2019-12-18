Dolphin found entangled in fishing braid on beach north of Auckland suffered 'horrible death'

A baby dolphin found dead on a beach north of Auckland entangled in discarded fishing braid has the Department of Conservation calling for fishers to dispose of rubbish responsibly.

Dolphin calf recovered from Tāwharanui beach found entangled in fishing braid Source: Department of Conservation

DOC says the dolphin calf washed up on Tāwharanui beach at the weekend and was found with deep cuts in its mouth. Its dorsal and tail flukes were almost cut in half.

DOC and Ngāti Manuhiri as mana whenua are urging all boaties to bring in broken lines and rubbish from their fishing trips.

Thelma Wilson, DOC’s Senior Ranger Biodiversity says this death could have been easily avoided.

“This would have been a horrible death for this young female common dolphin and distressing for its mother who would have still been feeding it,” says Ms Wilson.

It looks like the calf became entangled in the discarded braid, possibly amongst weed on the seabed.

The braid the dolphin was entangled in, according to DOC, is typical of the type used for pelagic fishing, with fishing equipment posing significant risk to marine mammals and other sea life.

“It’s a timely reminder for fishing operators and boaties to dispose of all rubbish and equipment taken out to sea responsibly,” she said.