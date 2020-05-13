Dog friends allowed to reunite under Level 2, but gathering limit of 10 animals remains

Furry friends will be allowed to reunite with their buddies under Alert Level 2, the Director-General of Health says, but they need to stick to the same rules as humans.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed today dogs are allowed to get together in small groups of no more than 10 animals.

Humans also need to abide by the 10-person gathering limit.

"It's safe to pat dogs but, as with anything, wash your hands thoroughly afterwards," Dr Bloomfield said at today's press conference.

The odd question was enough to draw a smile from Dr Bloomfield and laughter from Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"[We're] nothing if not consistent," Ms Ardern joked.

It's not yet clear if dogs and cats can catch or transmit Covid-19 to humans. However, advice has been to treat them as any other surface: wash your hands before and after contact, and avoid touching your face.

Human gatherings need to stick to a hard 10-person limit as well, despite businesses being allowed to have up to 100 people on their premises

That means you can't book multiple tables at a restaurant to try and slip past the 10-person limit, Ms Ardern said earlier this week.