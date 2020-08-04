TODAY |

Doctors' union angry after head of Canterbury and West Coast DHBs resigns

Source:  1 NEWS

The senior doctors' union says David Meates was put in an "untenable position" after the head of the Canterbury and West Coast District Health Boards resigned.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Meates, who had been in the position for over a decade, was put in an untenable position, the union says. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Meates had been at the helm for more than a decade - through the Christchurch and Kaikoura quakes and the 2019 terrorist attack.

His departure comes as Canterbury DHB faces a nearly $180 million deficit.

Mr Meates has not outlined his reasons for leaving and the Canterbury DHB has thanked him for his service.

He's the third member of the executive leadership team to resign in the past month.

New Zealand
Employment
Health
Christchurch and Canterbury
West Coast
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Without compassionate exemption, quarantined Kiwi watches terminally-ill mum die over FaceTime
2
Three New Zealanders believed dead after landslide in South Korea destroys tourist lodging
3
In fiery exchange with PM, Judith Collins accuses Government of 'failing to deliver'
4
Pilot broke 'a number of rules' in fatal Raglan plane crash, Civil Aviation Authority finds
5
TVNZ announces its Your Vote 2020 coverage: Debates, polls and election specials
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Nelson chef's pūkeko taco stars at game bird food night
01:59

'I am sorry for the hurt and humiliation' - Sacked minister Iain Lees-Galloway addresses family in valedictory speech

Police charge pair with murder, accessory to murder three months after Southland man vanished

Pilot broke 'a number of rules' in fatal Raglan plane crash, Civil Aviation Authority finds