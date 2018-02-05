Doctor appears in Dunedin court charged with murder of 16-year-old girl

A doctor has been granted name suppression after he appeared in a Dunedin court charged with the murder of a sixteen-year-old teenage girl.

Amber Rose Rush was found dead by police at a house in the suburb of Corstorphine on Saturday morning.

The sixteen-year-old recently left school and was working at a city supermarket.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media describing her as the heart of her family, the most amazing daughter, aunty and sister with her whole life ahead of her.

The mother posting that her daughter was her other half, her soul and her everything.

There was anger in court as the accused was remanded in custody to appear later this month.