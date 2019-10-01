DOC calls out man for ill-advised confrontation with Auckland's celebrity seal

The Department of Conservation has called out a man, and says he could potentially face prosecution, for provoking Auckland's celebrity seal in an ill-advised confrontation that was caught on camera.

The man was seen standing at an unsafe distance, provoking a warning response from Owha and causing her to feel threatened, the agency said today in a statement.

Owha is a leopard seal and has been seen at ferry terminals, marinas, boat ramps and beaches across Auckland and Northland for the last four years.

Leopard seals are a protected species by the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1987 and anyone charged with harassment, disturbing, injuring or killing a seal faces a penalty of up to two years imprisonment or a fine up to $250,000.

Department of Conservation Auckland marine ranger Gabrielle Goodin said it was "disappointing" to receive the photo of the man standing in front of Owha.

"The vast majority of people have enjoyed seeing this magnificent wild animal from a safe distance," she said.

"Owha displayed a series of warning behaviours to indicate to the man she felt threatened," added marine scientist Brittany Mathias, a member of the LeopardSeals.org team.

"When the man persisted with his actions, Owha responded by leaving the pontoon and swimming away.

"This man put himself at risk by standing close to Owha and provoking her. She’s a large, wild animal and could have harmed him but instead moved away."

DOC advises the public to stay at least 20 metres away from leopard seals, as well as avoiding loud noises or getting between the animal and the sea. Parents are also advised to keep small children and pets under control when Owha and other seals are sighted.