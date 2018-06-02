How do you make a goat smile? Waikato scientists intend to find out in bid to better understand farm animals

Goats are being put through their paces at AgResearch's Ruakura campus in a bid to find a better way to measure farm animals moods and personalities.

The goats have heartbeat monitors attached, before being put through a series of tests, ranging from a bucket of leaves, to an unexpected shower.

A group of scientists closely watch on, documenting their every move and expression.

"We are looking to address a growing consumer interest in positive animal welfare. People want to know that the... animals have had a good life," one researcher told 1 NEWS.

"We're creating situations that we think will put the goat in a positive state of mind or a negative state of mind, and then we're doing a thing like giving it a choice where it has to turn left or right to get to an object it really desires.

"We think that, that decision will take longer in goats that are in a negative state of mind," said another.

Slow motion and infrared cameras are used to pick up signals otherwise hidden from view.

"So just a mild little twitch of the lips, or their ears slightly shifting, and that's something that you and I actually do.