Do you know this man? Gun-wielding man threatens staff in aggravated robbery of Christchurch tavern

A man threatened an employee with a firearm during the aggravated robbery of a Christchurch tavern early on Sunday morning.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the aggravated robbery at Trevino’s Tavern, Christchurch. Source: New Zealand Police

Police say shortly after midnight a man wielding a firearm entered Trevino's Tavern in Christchurch where he threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the robber whose image was caught on CCTV.