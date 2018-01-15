 

Do you know this man? Gun-wielding man threatens staff in aggravated robbery of Christchurch tavern

A man threatened an employee with a firearm during the aggravated robbery of a Christchurch tavern early on Sunday morning.

Police are continuing to make enquiries into the aggravated robbery at Trevino’s Tavern, Christchurch.

Source: New Zealand Police

Police say shortly after midnight a man wielding a firearm entered Trevino's Tavern in Christchurch where he threatened staff before making off with a sum of cash.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the robber whose image was caught on CCTV.

They also want to speak with anyone who was in the area between 11pm Saturday and 1am Sunday (Christchurch Police: 03 363 7400).

