'Do the right thing' - Gun registry advocates, opponents look to convince NZ First, likely to have deciding vote

New Zealand's MPs are being powerfully lobbied by those for and those against upcoming firearm law reform, including the possibility of a national registry of all firearms.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After the March 15 mosque shootings in Christchurch last year, Parliament's response was near unanimity. By a vote of 119 to one, MPs voted to ban most semi-automatic firearms, and the parts that can convert firearms to semi-automatic.

It was remarkably quick and free of political disagreement, but this week, when Parliament votes on the second part of those reforms, including a national gun registry, it could go either way.

National and ACT oppose further reform while Labour and the Greens support them, with New Zealand First as yet undecided.

Two of the most assiduous opponents in that debate are the Police Association's Chris Cahill, who supports the reforms to such a great extent that he calls them a life and death matter, and the Council of Licenced Firearms Owners' Nicole McKee, who passionately opposes them.

On Breakfast today, Ms McKee bluntly said she thinks the police are wrong in this matter.

"Registration is not going to help keep New Zealand safe. It's going to put at risk 250,000 licensed firearm owners' details... by data breaches, by making and increasing a shopping list for criminal activity," she says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Instead, Ms McKee is calling for police to be better financed to "be able to go out there and deal with crime, instead of going after the licensed owners who don't commit the crime".

"The focus is in the wrong place."

Mr Cahill says police are focusing on a prevention-first strategy and pointed out one of the flaws in the current licensing system.

"We wouldn't know if someone had one firearm or 100 firearms. We wouldn't know they bought 100 firearms and gave them away to criminals. The inspection occurs once every 10 years."

He says he's unaware of any leaks of the current Category E firearm register.

Both were asked what message they have for New Zealand First, as the undecided party in the debate.

"Do the right thing. Do what's overdue," Mr Cahill says.

"John Howard in Australia, one of the most conservative prime ministers Australia's ever had, did the right thing even though it didn't look good for him in his supporters, and he's been lauded for it in history. Do the right thing, NZ First."

Ms McKee has a different take.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"You guys have already seen the wood through the trees, and you're starting to ascertain that there are major flaws in this piece of legislation," she says.

"Get out there, debate it, look after the citizens that have also helped to look after you and keep your party in tact. We need to have common sense legislation and New Zealand First can make that happen."