'Do not become complacent', Kiingi Tūheitia urges Māori as New Zealand moves into Alert Level 3

The Māori King is urging Māori to remain vigilant as New Zealand moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm today.

In his weekly address, Kiingi Tūheitia urged Māori to get tested for Covid-19 if they’ve got symptoms and continue to abide by lockdown restrictions.

“There are many gaps in data for Kiwi Māori. If we work together and each do our part, we can change that,” Kiingi Tūheitia said in a video posted to Facebook. “Don’t be afraid.”

He said as some whānau and tamariki may need to go to work and school under Level 3, he said Māori “need to continue to be on our high alert”.

“Do not become complacent. Covid-19 has not left our shores. Therefore, we must be vigilant no matter what level we are at.”

He added: “Continue to be the best you can be. Stay home as much as you can, protect your bubble, wash your hands regularly and always be kind.”

Kiingi Tūheitia said he supported “all hapu and iwi doing what is right for them”.

“Together, let’s do what is good for our people.”

He also placed a rāhui on the Waikato and Waipa rivers, even as more activities become allowed under Level 3.

“Our river and waterways are a source of spiritual uplifting. During these trying times, they need to rejuvenate as well.”

The rāhui means no recreational activity, including swimming and water sports, can take place in the waterways.

Under Alert Level 3, water activities like surfing are allowed for those with experience, provided strict physical distancing rules are followed.

He said he placed the raahui on the waters “so they can remain a source of inspiration for our collective wairua”.