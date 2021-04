As part of Fair Go's food special last night, the team looked at how Kiwi supermarket prices stack up to those overseas.

The consumer advocate show sent our overseas based 1 NEWS reporters to their local supermarkets to buy six grocery staples as comparisons.

Andrew Macfarlane in Australia, Daniel Faitaua in the UK and Anna Burns-Francis in the US all pitched in to help out.