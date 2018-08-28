 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Diverse group of leaders named to advise Government on pumping up the economy

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics

A melting pot of business leaders from across New Zealand have been named as Jacinda Ardern's Business Advisory Council.

Jacinda Ardern and Christopher Luxon. Source: 1 NEWS

Led by Air New Zealand's chief executive Christopher Luxon, the mix of six women and seven men will advise the Coalition Government as it works to boost New Zealand’s economy.

'New Zealand needs a modern economy that has the investment, innovation and skills required to ensure we can all share in prosperity and opportunity in a sustainable way. To do that we need to work closely with business leaders, share ideas and consider solutions to overcoming barriers together,' Jacinda Ardern said.

The members include Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck, Bunnings general manager Jacqui Coombes, Xero chief partner officer Anna Curzon and Westpac chief executive David McLean.

Christopher Luxon said the Council’s composition reflected a diversity of skills and industry experience from businesses of different sizes and locations across the whole economy designed to make a significant contribution to building a more productive, sustainable and inclusive economy.

'All Council members are committed to seeing New Zealand realise its potential and are excited to step up and play a role in supporting the Prime Minister. The Council will provide free and frank advice to the Prime Minister on economic issues, build closer relationships between business of all sizes and the Government and provide expertise to inform policy decisions,' he said.

The council is expected to meet three times a year. Their initial areas of focus will include skills, investment, infrastructure, sustainability and regional development. The first meeting will be on 8 November.

Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council members

Christopher Luxon (Chair)       Air New Zealand

Peter Beck                            Rocket Lab

Barbara Chapman                  Professional director (started as Genesis Chair on 10 Oct)

Jacqui Coombes                   Bunnings

Anna Curzon                        Xero

Andrew Grant                      McKinsey & Company

Miles Hurrell                        Fonterra

Bailey Mackey                      Pango Productions

David McLean                      Westpac

Joc O’Donnell                      HW Richardson

Gretta Stephens                   Bluescope/NZ Steel

Rachel Taulelei                    Kono

Fraser Whineray                  Mercury

Topics
New Zealand
Economy
Business
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police car generic.
Hamilton father finds man holding knife to 3-year-old
2
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
3
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
4
The pilot was killed as well as two DOC workers on board.
'Our hearts go out to the families,' says DOC after triple-fatal Wanaka helicopter crash
5
Tūpuna Maunga Authority
Unwanted walking track carved on sacred pā site in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Silhouette of man's head in front of computer monitor light at night

Man masquerading as youth worker is targeting children online, police warn
Reilly Bowler

Dangerous man on the loose after escaping from Auckland court
01:08
The man was said to be glad when a local surf club went to his aid about 100m from shore.

Tauranga man tries to escape police on sea ski, ends up being rescued by surf club
Party leader Simon Bridges describes list MP Maureen Pugh as "f***ing useless".

An overview: The feud between rogue MP Jami-Lee Ross and National leader Simon Bridges