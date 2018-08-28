Diverse group of leaders named to advise Government on pumping up the economy

A melting pot of business leaders from across New Zealand have been named as Jacinda Ardern's Business Advisory Council.

Led by Air New Zealand's chief executive Christopher Luxon, the mix of six women and seven men will advise the Coalition Government as it works to boost New Zealand’s economy.

'New Zealand needs a modern economy that has the investment, innovation and skills required to ensure we can all share in prosperity and opportunity in a sustainable way. To do that we need to work closely with business leaders, share ideas and consider solutions to overcoming barriers together,' Jacinda Ardern said.

The members include Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck, Bunnings general manager Jacqui Coombes, Xero chief partner officer Anna Curzon and Westpac chief executive David McLean.

Christopher Luxon said the Council’s composition reflected a diversity of skills and industry experience from businesses of different sizes and locations across the whole economy designed to make a significant contribution to building a more productive, sustainable and inclusive economy.

'All Council members are committed to seeing New Zealand realise its potential and are excited to step up and play a role in supporting the Prime Minister. The Council will provide free and frank advice to the Prime Minister on economic issues, build closer relationships between business of all sizes and the Government and provide expertise to inform policy decisions,' he said.

The council is expected to meet three times a year. Their initial areas of focus will include skills, investment, infrastructure, sustainability and regional development. The first meeting will be on 8 November.

Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council members

Christopher Luxon (Chair) Air New Zealand

Peter Beck Rocket Lab

Barbara Chapman Professional director (started as Genesis Chair on 10 Oct)

Jacqui Coombes Bunnings

Anna Curzon Xero

Andrew Grant McKinsey & Company

Miles Hurrell Fonterra

Bailey Mackey Pango Productions

David McLean Westpac

Joc O’Donnell HW Richardson

Gretta Stephens Bluescope/NZ Steel

Rachel Taulelei Kono