Dive squad called after vehicle crashes off cliff in Queenstown, occupants unaccounted for

A police dive squad will begin searching a river near Queenstown this afternoon, after a vehicle crashed off the side of State Highway 6 last night - with the occupants still unaccounted for.

Police were notified to the incident after motorists found crash debris near Victoria Flats Bridge in Gibbston Valley just before 7pm.

The vehicle was found partially submerged in the Kawarau River. It was secured with a wire rope to prevent it from moving overnight and a scene guard was put in place.

the police national dive squad is expected to arrive in Queenstown this afternoon to search for the occupants as police work to recover the vehicle.