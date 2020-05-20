TODAY |

Dive squad called after vehicle crashes off cliff in Queenstown, occupants unaccounted for

Source:  1 NEWS

A police dive squad will begin searching a river near Queenstown this afternoon, after a vehicle crashed off the side of State Highway 6 last night - with the occupants still unaccounted for.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The occupants of the vehicle remain unaccounted for, prompting the police dive squad to be brought in. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were notified to the incident after motorists found crash debris near Victoria Flats Bridge in Gibbston Valley just before 7pm. 

The vehicle was found partially submerged in the Kawarau River. It was secured with a wire rope to prevent it from moving overnight and a scene guard was put in place.

the police national dive squad is expected to arrive in Queenstown this afternoon to search for the occupants as police work to recover the vehicle. 

An investigation in to the cause of the accident is still underway.  

New Zealand
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I feel lost without them' - Tributes flow for young Hawke's Bay couple killed in crash
2
For third day in a row, Dr Ashley Bloomfield reports no new cases of Covid-19
3
Winston Peters pours cold water on one-off public holiday idea
4
Grant Robertson takes cheeky jab at Wallabies while talking trans-Tasman bubble
5
Flaws in Government's contact tracing app beginning to surface, just hours after release
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Former Defence Force worker pleads guilty to embezzling $225k from military charity

NZ pilots want face masks mandatory for all passengers on commercial flights

Tearfund postpones ethical fashion guide amid pandemic, instead encourages Kiwi brands to 'build back better'
02:21

About 1000 NZ jobs to vanish as Fletcher Building announces massive redundancy plan