Director-General of Health suggests making plan for the months ahead amid coronavirus

The Director-General of Health suggests New Zealanders should start making plans for the months ahead as coronavirus continues to spread around the globe.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At a Covid-19 update to media this afternoon Dr Ashley Bloomfield says people should reach out to friends and family.

"If you do want to do something to prepare this weekend, my suggestion is to reach out to friends, neighbours and others in your community, particularly older people and people who may be less able to look after themselves, and check that they are OK.

"Check they have a plan and what you may be able to do to help them in the months ahead," Dr Bloomfield said.

His comments come after it was announced the fourth person to test positive for coronavirus in New Zealand attended a sold-out rock concert in Auckland last week while he may have been infectious.

The man in his 30s stood at the front left of the general admission zone during Tool's concert at Spark Arena last Friday, February 28.

Dr Bloomfield said anyone at the concert displaying symptoms needs to be aware.

Man confirmed with coronavirus attended sold-out Auckland rock concert last week

After saying this he added "of course it's important for everyone with symptoms to be aware".

The risk to other concert attendees, however, is "very low", he said.

The man is the partner of the second case announced earlier this week.