Dilworth sex accused deemed to have pleaded not guilty

One of the latest men to be charged with historical sex crimes, in connection to Auckland’s Dilworth School, is deemed to have pleaded not guilty.

Dilworth School. Source: 1 NEWS

The 73-year-old, who appeared via video link at the Auckland District Court this morning, has had an application for interim name suppression granted.

He’s facing three counts of indecently assaulting a boy, alleged to have occurred in 1971.

Judge Belinda Sellars said his pleas are not confirmed. He’s set to reappear in September.