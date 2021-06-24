TODAY |

Dilworth sex accused deemed to have pleaded not guilty

Laura James, 1 NEWS Reporter
One of the latest men to be charged with historical sex crimes, in connection to Auckland’s Dilworth School, is deemed to have pleaded not guilty.

The 73-year-old, who appeared via video link at the Auckland District Court this morning, has had an application for interim name suppression granted.

He’s facing three counts of indecently assaulting a boy, alleged to have occurred in 1971.

Judge Belinda Sellars said his pleas are not confirmed. He’s set to reappear in September.

A total of eleven men have been charged with historical sexual abuse linked to Dilworth School.

