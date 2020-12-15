TODAY |

'Did what we could' — Rescuer details how locals rushed to save victims of helicopter crash north of Kaikōura

Source:  1 NEWS

One of the first people on the scene of today's fatal helicopter crash north of Kaikōura has detailed how locals rushed in to help save those trapped inside.

Murray Harford was one of the first on the scene. Source: 1 NEWS

Of the five on board, two adults were killed and three children were seriously injured in the Clarence crash which happened on a beach just before 1pm.

Local store worker Murray Harford spoke to 1 NEWS about how the tragedy unfolded.

"We all just heard a bang as it hit the ground and all the locals rushed out and rallied around with blankets and that sort of thing, and we managed to get some of the people out of the helicopter."

Harford grabbed his tractor and pulled the helicopter away from the water's edge "out of harms way".

When asked if the locals managed to save lives with their quick actions he said "without a doubt".

"There was a lot of us who did what we could. The local nurse heard about it and came rushing down. I call it a team effort."

'Calling out for her mum' — Helicopter crash witness details heartbreaking scenes north of Kaikōura

A Transport Accident Investigation Commission spokesperson confirmed the three injured survivors were children and they have all been airlifted to hospital. 1 NEWS understands the aircraft's passengers were a family from Kaiapoi.

Investigators from the Transport Accident Investigation Commission are flying down to the scene tonight.

