DHB to give 'revised offer' at next nurse pay negotiation

A 'revised offer' will be on the table at negotiations taking place between District Health Boards and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation next week.

The ongoing industrial dispute over pay and conditions has already led to one strike, with nurses around the country walking off the job last week on Thursday for 24 hours.

The NZNO today said in a statement that both parties are "focused on reaching a settlement through bargaining".

The next meeting between the two parties will take place on July 24 and an NZNO spokesperson said the DHB is likely to present a "revised offer" at the meeting.