Deputy police commissioner Mike Clement investigated by IPCA

Police Minister Stuart Nash has confirmed to 1 NEWS that he is aware that deputy police commissioner Mike Clement has been investigated by the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

Mr Clement is tipped to be the top candidate to replace Police Commissioner Mike Bush next month.

1 NEWS understands an announcement on who will take over as Police Commissioner will be made soon.

The IPCA said this evening the investigation has concluded but the report will not be made available to the public.

A recommendation is made by the State Services Commission and goes through the Police Minister and Prime Minister before getting final sign off by the Governor General.