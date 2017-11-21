Delays expected as rolled logging truck blocks State Highway One near Taupo

Source:
A rolled logging truck has blocked State Highway One north of Taupo.
Police say the truck rolled near Palmer Mill Road at around 5.40am and the driver in a serious condition.
They say the road may be blocked for some time and motorists are urged to avoid the area.
