Defence Force staff at centre of NZ's latest community Covid-19 outbreak

Two New Zealand Defence Force staff are at the centre of New Zealand's latest Covid-19 community outbreak.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The first person to fall ill was a service person working at Auckland's Jet Park quarantine facility.

They were confirmed to have been infected on Friday.

The second person is a civilian NZDF employee who met the first person in Auckland on Wednesday.

They were identified as a close contact and subsequently tested positive.

Read more Covid-19 update: New community case flew from Auckland to Wellington after meeting soldier later diagnosed with coronavirus

The civilian is based at NZDF headquarters in Wellington, and flew back to the capital on Air NZ flight 457 on Thursday evening.

People who sat near them have been asked to get tested and self-isolate, as have their household contacts.

Around 1300 people work at Defence House, which is closed for deep cleaning, and staff are working from home.

“We take the health and safety of our military personnel and civilian employees very seriously, and we will be doing everything we can to keep people informed and manage the situation,” Vice Chief of Defence Force Air Vice-Marshal (AVM) Tony Davies said in a statement.